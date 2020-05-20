Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Fool's paradise - name your fruit and indulge yourself

Quick to make and even quicker to eat

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Fool's paradise - name you fruit and indulge yourself

Fruit fool (serves 6)

Ingredients:
450g strawberries/raspberries* or rhubarb, trimmed and cut into medium pieces
150g granulated sugar 
284ml double cream

*whichever berries take your fancy

Method:

  • If using rhubarb you need to cook it in a pan with 4 tbsp sugar and 2 tbsp of water over a low heat for 10 minutes or until tender. Add sugar to taste - as a guide about 80g should do it. Leave to cool
  • The berries just need to be chopped up and mashed (keep some back for decoration)
  • Whisk the cream into soft peaks
  • Strain the juice from the rhubarb and fold it in to the cream (if it seems too thin, whisk it up a bit more)
  • Add the rhubarb and mix them together
  • If using berries just add them to the cream and mix it all together
  • Spoon into glasses or ramekins and serve with a biscuit - ginger snap or amaretto go well (something with some bite) or angel fingers
  • garnish with a bit of fruit and a mint leaf

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Appeal for information as boy is robbed

police

Newbury murder investigation update

Newbury murder investigation update

Spaceship incoming: International Space Station visible over UK

Timetable for spotting the International Space Station as it passes over the UK and nine-year-old Lottie from Newbury takes her first cosmic photograph

Firefighters tackle blaze at Aldermaston waste site

Firefighters tackle blaze at Aldermaston waste site

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33