Fool's paradise - name your fruit and indulge yourself
Quick to make and even quicker to eat
Fruit fool (serves 6)
Ingredients: 450g strawberries/raspberries* or rhubarb, trimmed and cut into medium pieces 150g granulated sugar 284ml double cream
*whichever berries take your fancy
Method:
If using rhubarb you need to cook it in a pan with 4 tbsp sugar and 2 tbsp of water over a low heat for 10 minutes or until tender. Add sugar to taste - as a guide about 80g should do it. Leave to cool
The berries just need to be chopped up and mashed (keep some back for decoration)
Whisk the cream into soft peaks
Strain the juice from the rhubarb and fold it in to the cream (if it seems too thin, whisk it up a bit more)
Add the rhubarb and mix them together
If using berries just add them to the cream and mix it all together
Spoon into glasses or ramekins and serve with a biscuit - ginger snap or amaretto go well (something with some bite) or angel fingers
