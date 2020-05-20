Popeye power with spinach quiche

Spinach quiche (serves 4-6)
Ingredients:
23cm ready made flan case
50g butter
1 onion, chopped
675g spinach
150ml single cream
3 eggs
50g Cheddar cheese, grated
1/4 tsp grated nutmeg
salt and pepper
Preheat oven 200°C/400°F or gas mark 6
Method:
- Put the flan case on a baking sheet
- Melt the butter in a frying pan, add the onion and fry for five minutes
- Add the spinach and cook gently for a further five minutes
- Mix together the cream, eggs, cheese, nutmeg and salt and pepper to taste
- Add to the spinach and onion and stir well
- Spoon into the flan case
- Put into the preheated oven and bake for 40 minutes or until the filling is firm and golden brown
- Serve hot or cold
