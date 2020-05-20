Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Popeye power with spinach quiche

Packed with vitamins

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Spinach quiche (serves 4-6)

Ingredients:
23cm ready made flan case
50g butter
1 onion, chopped
675g spinach
150ml single cream
3 eggs
50g Cheddar cheese, grated
1/4 tsp grated nutmeg 
salt and pepper

Preheat oven 200°C/400°F or gas mark 6

Method:

  • Put the flan case on a baking sheet
  • Melt the butter in a frying pan, add the onion and fry for five minutes
  • Add the spinach and cook gently for a further five minutes
  • Mix together the cream, eggs, cheese, nutmeg and salt and pepper to taste
  • Add to the spinach and onion and stir well
  • Spoon into the flan case
  • Put into the preheated oven and bake for 40 minutes or until the filling is firm and golden brown
  • Serve hot or cold

