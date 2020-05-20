Homemade cole slaw

Cole slaw (serves 4)

Always popular with a cold buffet or barbecue and so easy to make

Ingredients:

About 1lb crisp white cabbage (or half a head)

1 large carrot

2 red-skinned apples

1 red onion

2 tbsp lemon juice

1/2 pt mayonnaise

salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Remove the outer leaves and the hard stem from the cabbage

Shred it finely and soak in cold water for about 30 minutes to crisp it up

Peel and grate the carrot

Quarter and core the apples, grate or chop finely (sprinkle with lemon juice to prevent discolouration)

Finely slice the red onion

Drain the cabbage well and mix with the onion, carrot and apple

Toss lightly in the mayonnaise covering all the ingredients

Season to taste

Serve in a large bowl



Cole slaw is very versatile and you can add favourite ingredients such as caraway seeds, chopped pepper, nuts* or sultanas

*Make sure anyone eating it knows that there are nuts in there in case of allergies

And if you don't fancy mayonnaise, you can mix 8tbsp of French dressing with 4floz of soured cream instead