Homemade cole slaw

Cole slaw (serves 4) Always popular with a cold buffet or barbecue and so easy to make
Ingredients: About 1lb crisp white cabbage (or half a head) 1 large carrot 2 red-skinned apples 1 red onion 2 tbsp lemon juice 1/2 pt mayonnaise salt and pepper to taste
Method:
Remove the outer leaves and the hard stem from the cabbage
Shred it finely and soak in cold water for about 30 minutes to crisp it up
Peel and grate the carrot
Quarter and core the apples, grate or chop finely (sprinkle with lemon juice to prevent discolouration)
Finely slice the red onion
Drain the cabbage well and mix with the onion, carrot and apple
Toss lightly in the mayonnaise covering all the ingredients
Season to taste
Serve in a large bowl
Cole slaw is very versatile and you can add favourite ingredients such as caraway seeds, chopped pepper, nuts* or sultanas *Make sure anyone eating it knows that there are nuts in there in case of allergies
And if you don't fancy mayonnaise, you can mix 8tbsp of French dressing with 4floz of soured cream instead
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News