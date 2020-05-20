Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Homemade cole slaw

It's got a bit of bite

Cole slaw (serves 4)
Always popular with a cold buffet or barbecue and so easy to make

Ingredients:
About 1lb crisp white cabbage (or half a head)
1 large carrot
2 red-skinned apples
1 red onion
2 tbsp lemon juice
1/2 pt mayonnaise
salt and pepper to taste

Method:

  • Remove the outer leaves and the hard stem from the cabbage 
  • Shred it finely and soak in cold water for about 30 minutes to crisp it up
  • Peel and grate the carrot
  • Quarter and core the apples, grate or chop finely (sprinkle with lemon juice to prevent discolouration)
  • Finely slice the red onion
  • Drain the cabbage well and mix with the onion, carrot and apple
  • Toss lightly in the mayonnaise covering all the ingredients
  • Season to taste
  • Serve in a large bowl

    Cole slaw is very versatile and you can add favourite ingredients such as caraway seeds, chopped pepper, nuts* or sultanas
    *Make sure anyone eating it knows that there are nuts in there in case of allergies

And if you don't fancy mayonnaise, you can mix 8tbsp of French dressing with 4floz of soured cream instead

