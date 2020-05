Lemon flan (serves 4)

Ingredients:



Base:

4oz digestive biscuits crushed

2oz butter

1 level tbsp caster sugar

Filling:

1/4 pt double cream

6oz can condensed milk

2 large lemons - grated and juiced

Heat oven to 150°C/ 310°F/ gas mark 2

Method:

Melt the butter in a pan, add the sugar then blend in the crushed digestive biscuits and mix well

Turn mixture in a 7-inch flan dish and press into shape around base and sides using the back of a spoon

Bake in a slow oven for about eight minutes, then leave to cool

Mix together the cream, condensed milk and finely grated lemon rind

Slowly beat in the lemon juice

Poor the mixture into the case and chill for several hours until firm

Decorate the top with a couple of lemon slices, lemon rind or a few raspberries

It's cool, tangy and creamy