Homemade chunky guacamole
(enough for 4 people)
Ingredients:
1 onion
1 green chilli
1 tomato
2 avocados
juice of 1 lemon
1 or 2 cloves garlic, crushed (depends how much you like garlic!)
salt and pepper
Method:
- Finely chop the onion
- slit, deseed, rinse, dry and finely chop the green chilli
- Peel, deseed and chop the tomato
- Peel and stone the avocados and mash to a chunky consistency in a bowl
- Add the lemon juice, onion, garlic and chilli - mix thoroughly and season to taste
- Stir in the chopped tomato, then transfer the dip to a serving bowl
- Chill for about 15 minutes and serve with taco chips or vegetable crudites
