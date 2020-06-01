Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Homemade chunky guacamole

Get the taco chips and away you go

(enough for 4 people)

Ingredients:

1 onion
1 green chilli
1 tomato
2 avocados
juice of 1 lemon
1 or 2 cloves garlic, crushed (depends how much you like garlic!)
salt and pepper

Method:

  • Finely chop the onion
  • slit, deseed, rinse, dry and finely chop the green chilli
  • Peel, deseed and chop the tomato
  • Peel and stone the avocados and mash to a chunky consistency in a bowl
  • Add the lemon juice, onion, garlic and chilli - mix thoroughly and season to taste
  • Stir in the chopped tomato, then transfer the dip to a serving bowl
  • Chill for about 15 minutes and serve with taco chips or vegetable crudites

