National Fudge Day 2020 - yummy homemade recipes

From vanilla to honey or nuts and raisins

Fudge is a great sugary treat and quite easy to make - but remember in order to get that creamy texture to keep stirring gently and bring to the boil gradually. And make sure you pour the fudge mixture into the tin as soon as it begins to thicken, don't let it set in the saucepan or you could have a bit of trouble getting it out!

Vanilla fudge

Ingredients
1/2pt evaporated milk (condensed or fresh milk can also be used)
1 lb granulated sugar
1.5oz margarine/butter
A few drops of vanilla essence

Method

  • Put the milk, sugar and margarine into a pan and heat gently until the sugar dissolves, then bring to the boil
  • Boil, stirring gently, until it reaches a temperature of about 115°C (420°F) if you have a kitchen thermometer - if not just wait til it's bubbling
  • Remove from the heat and add a few drops of vanilla essence
  • Beat thoroughtly until the mixture thickens
  • Pour into a greased tin and leave to set
  • When it is cold and firm cut into squares 

Chocolate walnut fudge

Ingredients
As above plus
1 oz plain chocolate
2 tpsp cocoa
4oz chopped walnuts

Method

As above, put all the ingredients in a pan except the chopped nuts, which you add with the vanilla essence

Honey fudge

Ingredients
4oz honey
1lb granulated sugar
3 tpsp water
1/2 tsp cream of tartar
2 egg whites, beaten until stiff
1/2 tsp vanilla essence
1/2 tsp desiccated coconut

Method

  • Put the honey, sugar, water and cream of tartar into a pan and slowly bring to the boil
  • Remove from heat and pour slowly into the bowl of beaten egg whites, beating vigorously
  • Add the vanilla essence and desiccated coconut
  • Beat until thick and creamy then pour into a greased tin
  • Leave it overnight before cutting into squares then leave it a further day for it to become firm and dry

Orange/Lemon fudge

Ingredients 
As with vanilla fudge (minus the vanilla essence) 
2tsp grated orange/lemon rind
2 tbsp orange/lemon juice

Method

  • Put the sugar and milk into a pan over a moderate heat and stir occasionally until dissolved
  • Add the margarine, orange rind and juice and stir gently while bringing to the boil
  • Remove from the heat and beat until it is the consistency of thick cream
  • Pour into a tin and when it is nearly cold cut into squares

Nut and raisin fudge

Ingredients
1/3 pt milk
1lb brown sugar
2oz grated chocolate
1.5 oz margarine
pinch of cream of tartar
2oz chopped raisins
1oz chopped nuts

Method

  • Put the milk, sugar, chocolate, margarine and cream of tartar into a pan
  • Bring slowly to the boil, stirring frequently, until it reaches 230°F
  • Remove from the heat and add the raisins and nuts
  • Beat the fudge until it is creamy and pour into a greased tin
  • Cut into squares when cold

Now eat!

