National Fudge Day 2020 - yummy homemade recipes

Fudge is a great sugary treat and quite easy to make - but remember in order to get that creamy texture to keep stirring gently and bring to the boil gradually. And make sure you pour the fudge mixture into the tin as soon as it begins to thicken, don't let it set in the saucepan or you could have a bit of trouble getting it out!

Vanilla fudge

Ingredients

1/2pt evaporated milk (condensed or fresh milk can also be used)

1 lb granulated sugar

1.5oz margarine/butter

A few drops of vanilla essence

Method

Put the milk, sugar and margarine into a pan and heat gently until the sugar dissolves, then bring to the boil

Boil, stirring gently, until it reaches a temperature of about 115°C (420°F) if you have a kitchen thermometer - if not just wait til it's bubbling

Remove from the heat and add a few drops of vanilla essence

Beat thoroughtly until the mixture thickens

Pour into a greased tin and leave to set

When it is cold and firm cut into squares

Chocolate walnut fudge

Ingredients

As above plus

1 oz plain chocolate

2 tpsp cocoa

4oz chopped walnuts

Method

As above, put all the ingredients in a pan except the chopped nuts, which you add with the vanilla essence

Honey fudge

Ingredients

4oz honey

1lb granulated sugar

3 tpsp water

1/2 tsp cream of tartar

2 egg whites, beaten until stiff

1/2 tsp vanilla essence

1/2 tsp desiccated coconut





Method

Put the honey, sugar, water and cream of tartar into a pan and slowly bring to the boil

Remove from heat and pour slowly into the bowl of beaten egg whites, beating vigorously

Add the vanilla essence and desiccated coconut

Beat until thick and creamy then pour into a greased tin

Leave it overnight before cutting into squares then leave it a further day for it to become firm and dry

Orange/Lemon fudge

Ingredients

As with vanilla fudge (minus the vanilla essence)

2tsp grated orange/lemon rind

2 tbsp orange/lemon juice

Method

Put the sugar and milk into a pan over a moderate heat and stir occasionally until dissolved

Add the margarine, orange rind and juice and stir gently while bringing to the boil

Remove from the heat and beat until it is the consistency of thick cream

Pour into a tin and when it is nearly cold cut into squares

Nut and raisin fudge

Ingredients

1/3 pt milk

1lb brown sugar

2oz grated chocolate

1.5 oz margarine

pinch of cream of tartar

2oz chopped raisins

1oz chopped nuts

Method

Put the milk, sugar, chocolate, margarine and cream of tartar into a pan

Bring slowly to the boil, stirring frequently, until it reaches 230°F

Remove from the heat and add the raisins and nuts

Beat the fudge until it is creamy and pour into a greased tin

Cut into squares when cold

Now eat!