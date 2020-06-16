National Fudge Day 2020 - yummy homemade recipes

Fudge is a great sugary treat and quite easy to make - but remember in order to get that creamy texture to keep stirring gently and bring to the boil gradually. And make sure you pour the fudge mixture into the tin as soon as it begins to thicken, don't let it set in the saucepan or you could have a bit of trouble getting it out!
Vanilla fudge
Ingredients 1/2pt evaporated milk (condensed or fresh milk can also be used) 1 lb granulated sugar 1.5oz margarine/butter A few drops of vanilla essence
Method
Put the milk, sugar and margarine into a pan and heat gently until the sugar dissolves, then bring to the boil
Boil, stirring gently, until it reaches a temperature of about 115°C (420°F) if you have a kitchen thermometer - if not just wait til it's bubbling
Remove from the heat and add a few drops of vanilla essence
Beat thoroughtly until the mixture thickens
Pour into a greased tin and leave to set
When it is cold and firm cut into squares
Chocolate walnut fudge
Ingredients As above plus 1 oz plain chocolate 2 tpsp cocoa 4oz chopped walnuts
Method
As above, put all the ingredients in a pan except the chopped nuts, which you add with the vanilla essence
Honey fudge
Ingredients 4oz honey 1lb granulated sugar 3 tpsp water 1/2 tsp cream of tartar 2 egg whites, beaten until stiff 1/2 tsp vanilla essence 1/2 tsp desiccated coconut
Method
Put the honey, sugar, water and cream of tartar into a pan and slowly bring to the boil
Remove from heat and pour slowly into the bowl of beaten egg whites, beating vigorously
Add the vanilla essence and desiccated coconut
Beat until thick and creamy then pour into a greased tin
Leave it overnight before cutting into squares then leave it a further day for it to become firm and dry
Orange/Lemon fudge
Ingredients As with vanilla fudge (minus the vanilla essence) 2tsp grated orange/lemon rind 2 tbsp orange/lemon juice
Method
Put the sugar and milk into a pan over a moderate heat and stir occasionally until dissolved
Add the margarine, orange rind and juice and stir gently while bringing to the boil
Remove from the heat and beat until it is the consistency of thick cream
Pour into a tin and when it is nearly cold cut into squares
Nut and raisin fudge
Ingredients 1/3 pt milk 1lb brown sugar 2oz grated chocolate 1.5 oz margarine pinch of cream of tartar 2oz chopped raisins 1oz chopped nuts
Method
Put the milk, sugar, chocolate, margarine and cream of tartar into a pan
Bring slowly to the boil, stirring frequently, until it reaches 230°F
Remove from the heat and add the raisins and nuts
Beat the fudge until it is creamy and pour into a greased tin
