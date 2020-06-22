Takeaway: Arigato, Newbury - Japanese cuisine ready to go

ARIGATO, Bridge Street, Newbury, has been offering takeaway dishes throughout lockdown.

The Japanese restaurant will deliver free to within a two and a half mile radius of Newbury and prices will be quoted for anywhere further afield.

If you want to pick up your food, they only ask that you give the chefs 30 minutes to one hour's notice in order for them to prepare your order - all cooked from fresh ingredients.

Arigato spokesman Dmitrijs Senkovs says: "There is no compromise on quality. We deliver freshly-made high quality Japanese cuisine."

Mr Senkovs says the freshly prepared sushi sharing platter has been a particular favourite throughout the lockdown period. "We have been preparing 10-15 orders each evening and can deliver for bigger parties - birthdays and other anniversaries when families want to celebrate with some special."

Arigato is open Wednesday to Sunday, lunctimes and evenings for takeaway orders. Visit Arigato