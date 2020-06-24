Takeaway: Traditional fish & chips from the Avon Fish Bar, Thatcham

THE Avon Fish Bar in Tunpike, Thatcham has been run by the Marsh family for the last 40 years. Current owner Gary Marsh has kept the traditional fish and chip shop going and after being closed for 10 weeks during lockdown is now up and running again.

“We are very much a traditional fish & chips shop – cod and chips definitely tops the bill.

“We’ve had to make a few adjustments after reopening. Obviously the hygiene standards in the shop are already extremely high, but even so we have introduced extra hand washing routines and plenty of sanitiser around the shop.”

Gary encourages customers to ring in advance to place their order, but he is also happy to serve walk-ins. “Because we have quite a large shop front we are able to let three or four people in at a time and maintain social distancing,” Mr Marsh said.

“People are very respectful and ask if it’s ok to come in. On the whole, the general public seems to be using their common sense.”

Why not treat youself to some traditional fish & chips?



Avon Fish Bar is open Tuesday to Saturday, 5pm–10pm and Mondays 12-1.30pm and 5pm-9pm. Closed Sundays.

Call (01635) 40802 to place your order.