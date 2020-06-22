Takeaway: The Old Boot, Stanford Dingley serving pub food to eat at home

THE Old Boot in Stanford Dingley has been very busy during lockdown providing takeaways for local customers.

As restrictions ease, the pub has continued to supply burgers, fish and chips and other pub staples, such as pizza and ribs, every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Customers have to ring in advance to place their orders, so that there is no waste, and have the option of waiting in the car, where the food will be brought out to them, or going into the pub to pick it up – whichever they feel most comfortable with.

The pub can also deliver within a 3-mile radius as they are a small team of one – chef Jamie does all the cooking and delivery.

Every other Wednesday, The Old Boot has also been cooking a Chicken Shawarma – slow roasted slices of chicken cooked on a spit flavoured with Middle Eastern spices - in the pub garden. Again people can place their orders in advance before collecting their chicken dish.

Whether you're looking for a Sunday roast or simply a break from the daily routine of cooking, The Old Boot could just fit the bill.

See the menu here The Old Boot