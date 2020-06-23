Takeaway: Hodson Catering, Speen, for fine dining at home

HUSBAND and wife team Jamie and Sam Hodson opened their outside catering business in February this year. They had bookings for weddings and large family parties lined up, when lockdown changed everything.

"We simply had to adapt our thinking," explains Sam. "We had invested in a commercial kitchen in our home and although we couldn't do what we had originally planned, we could at least offer fine dining as a takeaway and delivery service to people who wanted to mark a special occasion or who simply wanted a night off cooking."

Experienced chef Jamie put together an à la carte menu, with a variety of three-course meals to suit. He then puts a takeaway order together, including instructions on how to finish off the dishes and plate them at home.

The couple also put together a picnic menu for people to enjoy fine dining outside.

Not surprisingly they have been very busy during lockdown.

The restaurant-style food has been much in demand for birthdays and anniversaries, where families are looking to make them as special as they can while restricted to staying at home.

Hodson Catering delivers from Wednesday to Saturday, although other days are available by request for private parties or events, adhering to social distancing and current guidelines.

Delivery is free within five miles of Speen, with a delivery charge for anywhere further than that. They require a minimum of 48-hours notice - although they will help if they can in exceptional circumstances.

Thursday to Saturday is always extremely busy and demand remains high for the homemade fine dining experience.

For more information visit Hodson Catering