Takeaway: The Sushi Maki, Market Place, Newbury, hot and cold Japanese food to your door

The Sushi Maki in the Market Place, Newbury, is now offering both delivery and takeaway services.

You can now enjoy in the comfort of your home your all-time favourite sushi as well as a selection of Japanese hot dishes. The new menu offers a everything from a wide variety of rolls to a tasty gyoza or classic chicken katsu curry and much more.

The Sushi Maki Newbury has extended its delivery area so check their website, Facebook page or Instagram for details.

Sushi Maki is open Tuesday to Saturday, midday to 3pm and 5pm to 9pm.

You can order via phone, (01635) 551702, Mobile App: Hopt (free download on Play Store or Apple Store), WhatsApp: 07770435359, or via the website www.thesushimaki.co.uk/