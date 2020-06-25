Takeaway: The Curry House, Bartholomew Street, Newbury: spice up your weekly menu

THE Curry House, Bartholomew Street, Newbury, has been kept busy serving takeaways throughout lockdown.

Firuza Zimmadar, from The Curry House, says: "We have been very busy throughout lockdown as we were the only takeaway in Newbury that did not shut down at all.

"It has been important to us to maintain both quality and quantity for our customers and they keep coming back for more as well as passing on recommendations, which is really nice."

The Curry House offers free delivery within a three to four mile radius, and will deliver further afield for an extra charge.

They have just produced a new menu and while the curry staples such as chicken tikka masala remain popular, Mrs Zimmadar says their new specials, in particular garlic chilli chicken masala, have proved to be "a big hit".

"People seem to enjoy the hotter dishes a lot too - such as chicken or lamb jalfrezi."

The menu also includes vegan and vegetarian dishes.

The Curry House is open Tuesday to Sundays, from 5pm-10.30pm (10.45pm on Fridays and Saturdays).

You can see the full menu at The Curry House