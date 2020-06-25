Takeaway: Mrs B's Kitchen, Faraday Road, Newbury, online shop

MRS B's Kitchen and Cafe in Faraday Road has just launched an online shop, so you can treat yourself to delicious homemade goodies then pop down to Mrs B's and have some coffee and cake when you pick up your order.

Owner of Mrs B's, Emma Benson, said: "Our afternoon tea and picnic boxes have been extremely popular for people who are meeting in the park or other open spaces and want an extra treat.

"Our new online shop is still a work in progress, but people can go on there and order everything from a piece of quiche to our lunchtime veggie and omni boxes, as well as our fruit and veg boxes, which are packed with fresh fruit, veg, flour, eggs and milk all from local suppliers - all your basic needs."

Mrs B has also introduced the 'Midweek Rescue Meal'. "It is a one-course traybake, which will be oven ready - so if you want a night off from cooking, you can pick up one of these and just put it in the oven."

The Midweek Rescue Meal feeds four to six people and Mrs B will also cater for a fancy date night or for other meals on request.

Mrs B's takeaway service is open Wednesday to Friday between 10am and 2pm and she asks that orders are made by Tuesday or Wednesday at the latest. "This give me time to shop and prepare the food and we will then ring or text you to tell you your order is ready."

Visit Mrs B's online shop, which changes each week, and place your order here