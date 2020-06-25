Takeaway: Gurkha Chef, The Broadway, Newbury: authentic Nepalese cuisine

GURKHA Chef, The Broadway, Newbury, has established itself as one of the go to restaurants in the town for a taste of something different and they are still providing lovers of takeaways with their authentic Nepalese cuisine.

During lockdown, customers have appreciated being able to order vegetable and meat dishes, as well as chef's specials.

It's simple to order food online from Gurkha Chef's website, which contains their entire takeaway menu.

Click and collect or delivery, Gurkha Chef will put together all your favourite dishes and many more options.

Gurkha Chef is open for collection or delivery between 5pm and 9.30pm, Monday - Sunday

To place your order call (01635) 37333 or visit Gurkha Chef