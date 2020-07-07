July 7 is World Chocolate Day: indulge your sweet tooth

Chocolate Brownies (makes 24)

Ingredients:

100g/4oz self raising flour

75g/3oz cocoa powder

375g/13oz caster sugar

275g/10oz butter

4 large eggs

100g/40z plain chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F (fan ovens 160°C)

Grease a traybake tin 30cm x 23cm x 4cm and line with greaseproof paper

Method:

Put all the ingredients into a large bowl and mix until evenly blended - use a handheld electric mixer or put all ingredients into a mixer

spoon the mixture into the prepared tin and spread evenly making sure you push it into the corners

bake for 40-45 minutes, until the brownies have a crusty top (cover loosely with foil for the last 10 minutes if you think it is browning too much)

allow the brownies to cool in the tin and then cut into 24 squares

if you have any left to store, keep them in an airtight tin

Chocolate Roulade

perfect gluten free pudding

Ingredients:

150g/5oz plain chocolate broken into pieces

3 tbsp water

4 eggs separated

150g/5oz caster sugar

For filling and decoration

300ml/1/2 pint double cream, whipped

icing sugar to dust

chocolate curls or broken flake chocolate

Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F (fan ovens 160°C)

Grease and line 20x30cm/8x12in Swiss roll tin

Method:

Melt the chocolate with the water in a pan

whisk the egg yolks with half the sugar until thick, then whisk in the chocolate mixture

whisk the egg whites until stiff, then whisk in the remaining sugar

fold into the chocolate mixture

pour into the greased and lined Swiss roll tin and bake for 25-30 minutes until firm

leave to cool for 5 minutes then cover with a clean, damp tea towel and place in the refrigerator (overnight is best but a few hours will do)

remove the cloth and turn onto a sheet of greaseproof paper dusted with icing sugar

peel of the greaseproof paper that it cooked in and then spread three quarters of the cream evenly over the roulade before rolling up like a Swiss roll*

Pipe the remaining cream over the top and decorate with chocolate

Delicious served with berries and extra cream

*to help with rolling use the greaseproof paper underneath to guide you, pushing gently round as you go

Chocolate Soufflé (serves 4-6)

Soufflé can be difficult to get right, but if you’re feeling brave how about this chocolate soufflé recipe – let’s face it, even if it doesn’t quite look as elegant as you hoped, it’s still going to taste yummy

Ingredients:

75g/3oz plain chocolate cut into small pieces

300ml/10floz milk

75g/3oz butter

50g/2oz plain flour

50g/2oz caster sugar

4 eggs separated – with egg whites stiffly whipped

Preheat oven to 190°C/375°F (fan ovens 170°C)

Method:

Put the chocolate and milk in a saucepan and heat gently until the chocolate melts

melt the butter in a separate saucepan and stir in the flour to form a smooth paste

gradually stir in the chocolate mixture

bring to the boil, then simmer for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring or until the sauce has thickened

stir in the sugar, then the egg yolks

cool, then fold in the egg whites

spoon into a well greased soufflé dish or separate ramekins and put into the oven

bake for 35-40 minutes (20 minutes if in ramekins) or until well risen

Chocolate butterflies (fills 10 cake cases)

Ingredients:

2oz self raising flour

pinch of salt

1 dstsp cocoa

2oz butter or margarine

2oz caster sugar

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 tbsp milk

For the filling

1.5oz butter or margarine

4 oz icing sugar

2 tsp milk

Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F (fan ovens 160°C)

Method:

Cream fat until soft, add sugar, then beat until light and fluffy

add egg with a tbsp. of flour, stir, then beat

beat in milk and a little more flour

add cocoa and stir in rest of flour

half fill 10 baking cases or well creased bun tins and smooth the surface

bake for 15-20 minutes

turn out and cool

for the filling, cream fat until soft, add half the sugar and beat thoroughly

add the milk and the rest of the sugar and beat until smooth

when the cakes are cold, cut a round off the top of each and put a spoonful of filling on each cake

cut tops in half and place on the filling to make the wings

And finally, two easy ones for little helpers to join in with

Chocolate crispies

Ingredients:

50g/2oz butter or margarine

50g/2oz cocoa powder

2 tbsp golden syrup

50g/2oz cornflakes/rice crispies

Method:

Place 18 paper cases on a wire rack

melt together the butter or margarine, cocoa powder and syrup over a low heat

stir in the cornflakes and stir until thoroughly mixed

spoon into the paper cases and leave to set

see if there are any left at the end of the day!

Chocolate refrigerator cake

Ingredients:

450g/1lk plain chocolate

100g/4oz butter or margarine

225g/80z chocolate digestive biscuits crushed

Method: