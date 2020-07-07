Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

July 7 is World Chocolate Day: indulge your sweet tooth

Meltingly good recipes

July 7 is World Chocolate Day: indulge your sweet tooth

Chocolate Brownies (makes 24)

Ingredients:

100g/4oz self raising flour
75g/3oz cocoa powder
375g/13oz caster sugar
275g/10oz butter
4 large eggs
100g/40z plain chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F (fan ovens 160°C)

Grease a traybake tin 30cm x 23cm x 4cm and line with greaseproof paper

Method:

  • Put all the ingredients into a large bowl and mix until evenly blended - use a handheld electric mixer or put all ingredients into a mixer
  • spoon the mixture into the prepared tin and spread evenly making sure you push it into the corners
  • bake for 40-45 minutes, until the brownies have a crusty top (cover loosely with foil for the last 10 minutes if you think it is browning too much)
  • allow the brownies to cool in the tin and then cut into 24 squares
  • if you have any left to store, keep them in an airtight tin

 100%

Chocolate Roulade
perfect gluten free pudding

Ingredients:
150g/5oz plain chocolate broken into pieces
3 tbsp water
4 eggs separated
150g/5oz caster sugar

For filling and decoration
300ml/1/2 pint double cream, whipped
icing sugar to dust
chocolate curls or broken flake chocolate

Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F (fan ovens 160°C)
Grease and line 20x30cm/8x12in Swiss roll tin

Method:

  • Melt the chocolate with the water in a pan
  • whisk the egg yolks with half the sugar until thick, then whisk in the chocolate mixture
  • whisk the egg whites until stiff, then whisk in the remaining sugar
  • fold into the chocolate mixture
  • pour into the greased and lined Swiss roll tin and bake for 25-30 minutes until firm
  • leave to cool for 5 minutes then cover with a clean, damp tea towel and place in the refrigerator (overnight is best but a few hours will do)
  • remove the cloth and turn onto a sheet of greaseproof paper dusted with icing sugar
  • peel of the greaseproof paper that it cooked in and then spread three quarters of the cream evenly over the roulade before rolling up like a Swiss roll*

Pipe the remaining cream over the top and decorate with chocolate
Delicious served with berries and extra cream

*to help with rolling use the greaseproof paper underneath to guide you, pushing gently round as you go

 100%

Chocolate Soufflé (serves 4-6)
Soufflé can be difficult to get right, but if you’re feeling brave how about this chocolate soufflé recipe – let’s face it, even if it doesn’t quite look as elegant as you hoped, it’s still going to taste yummy

Ingredients:

75g/3oz plain chocolate cut into small pieces
300ml/10floz milk
75g/3oz butter
50g/2oz plain flour
50g/2oz caster sugar
4 eggs separated – with egg whites stiffly whipped

Preheat oven to 190°C/375°F (fan ovens 170°C)

Method:

  • Put the chocolate and milk in a saucepan and heat gently until the chocolate melts
  • melt the butter in a separate saucepan and stir in the flour to form a smooth paste
  • gradually stir in the chocolate mixture
  • bring to the boil, then simmer for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring or until the sauce has thickened
  • stir in the sugar, then the egg yolks
  • cool, then fold in the egg whites
  • spoon into a well greased soufflé dish or separate ramekins and put into the oven 
  • bake for 35-40 minutes (20 minutes if in ramekins) or until well risen

100%

Chocolate butterflies (fills 10 cake cases)

Ingredients:

2oz self raising flour
pinch of salt
1 dstsp cocoa
2oz butter or margarine
2oz caster sugar
1 egg, lightly beaten
1 tbsp milk

For the filling
1.5oz butter or margarine
4 oz icing sugar
2 tsp milk

Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F (fan ovens 160°C)

Method:

  • Cream fat until soft, add sugar, then beat until light and fluffy
  • add egg with a tbsp. of flour, stir, then beat
  • beat in milk and a little more flour
  • add cocoa and stir in rest of flour
  • half fill 10 baking cases or well creased bun tins and smooth the surface
  • bake for 15-20 minutes
  • turn out and cool
  • for the filling, cream fat until soft, add half the sugar and beat thoroughly
  • add the milk and the rest of the sugar and beat until smooth
  • when the cakes are cold, cut a round off the top of each and put a spoonful of filling on each cake
  • cut tops in half and place on the filling to make the wings

And finally, two easy ones for little helpers to join in with 

100%

Chocolate crispies

Ingredients:

50g/2oz butter or margarine
50g/2oz cocoa powder
2 tbsp golden syrup
50g/2oz cornflakes/rice crispies

Method:

  • Place 18 paper cases on a wire rack
  • melt together the butter or margarine, cocoa powder and syrup over a low heat
  • stir in the cornflakes and stir until thoroughly mixed
  • spoon into the paper cases and leave to set
  • see if there are any left at the end of the day!

Chocolate refrigerator cake

Ingredients:

450g/1lk plain chocolate
100g/4oz butter or margarine
225g/80z chocolate digestive biscuits crushed

Method:

  • Line and grease a deep 10cm/7in square cake tin
  • break the chocolate into small pieces and place in a basin with the butter over a saucepan of hot water
  • heat gently until the chocolate and butter are melted
  • remove from the heat then stir in the biscuits
  • mix thoroughly pour into the tin and leave to cool
  • when cool mark 12 equal squares and then refrigerate for about an hour – longer if you can – until set
  • cut into squares and enjoy!

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Developers hint at future plans for Newbury's Kennet Centre

Developers hint at future plans for Newbury's Kennet Centre

M4 closures in West Berkshire

M4 closures in West Berkshire

Trio from same home on serious domestic violence charges

court gavel

Coronavirus West Berkshire: confirmed cases

Coronavirus

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33