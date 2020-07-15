Eating out: Riverside Café, The Watermill Theatre, Bagnor is a smash hit

THE Watermill Theatre outdoor Riverside Café opened on Monday this week and is already a hit with customers.

The café is open between midday and 6pm and serves lunch, afternoon tea and drinks in the theatre’s gardens. Customers can enjoy a selection of hot and cold dishes while enjoying the tranquility of the setting by the River Lambourn.

The menu includes filled baguettes, salads, burgers and favourite traditional dishes including fish and chips as well as afternoon and cream teas. A children’s menu is also available for younger guests. Dishes are cooked to order and served to your table.

The Watermill Theatre marketing manager Rosie English said: "We had a good first day on Monday and we are just hoping that the weather remains on our side.

"We are already getting more table bookings and people are really enjoying the peaceful setting by the river. We're also getting walkers dropping by and stopping off for a cup of tea and bite to eat."

Additional safety measures including hand sanitising stations and a one-way system to access toilet facilities are in place at the venue. Customers will be asked to provide their contact details to assist with NHS Test and Trace if they have not already done so when pre-booking a table.

Due to social distancing measures, the number of tables is limited to ensure the safety of customers and staff, therefore, pre-booking is advised. Table bookings can be made by contacting the box office on 01635 46044 during its opening hours between 10am and 6pm Monday to Thursday, or online at watermill.org.uk. Free parking is available onsite in the theatre’s main car park.