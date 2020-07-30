West Berkshire Eat Out to Help Out scheme: The restaurants and eateries that have signed up so far

UPDATED LIST: West Berkshire Eat Out to Help Out restaurants
Thu, 30 Jul 2020
Dozens of restaurants and eateries in West Berkshire and North Hampshire have so far signed up to a Government discount scheme.
The Eat Out to Help Out scheme launches on Monday, August 3, and offers a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks to eat or drink in.
The maximum discount available is £10 per person.
It is valid every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday up to August 31.
The discount will be automatically available and participating restaurants and eateries will claim a reimbursement from the Government.
Customers can search for restaurants and eateries which have registered on the Government website here
It displays results within a five-mile radius of the postcode used.
For example, using a Newbury town centre postcode, restaurants and eateries which have so far registered by today (Thursday), according to the Government website, are:
7 Bone Burger Co, 4 Bridge Street, RG14 5EX
The Spare Wheel, 17 Market Place, RG14 5AA
The Sushi Maki, 21 Market Place, RG14 5AA
Arigato, 1 Bridge Street, RG14 5BE
The Newbury, 137 Bartholomew Street, RG14 5HB
The Catherine Wheel, 35 Cheap Street, RG14 5DB
KFC - Newbury, 11 Wharf Road, RG14 5QP
Teashop by the canal,The Wharf, RG14 5AS
Boswells Cafe, 50 Kennet Shopping centre, RG14 5EN
The Ugly Duckling Pottery Painting Coffee House, 2-3, Bartholomew Street, RG14 5LL
Taj of India, 51-52, Cheap Street, RG14 5BX
Fusion Deli, 2 Northcroft Terrace, RG14 1BS
Lusso, 11 Weavers Walk, Northbrook Street, RG14 1AL
Weavers Coffee Shop, Weavers Walk, Northbrook Street, RG14 1AL
The Flower Pot Cafe, 11 Inch's Yard, Market Street, RG14 5DP
Mio Fiore, 5 Inches Yard, Market Street, RG14 5DP
McDonald's, 63 Northbrook Street, RG14 1AE
The Dolphin, 113 Bartholomew Street, RG14 5DT
Soyami, 62a Northbrook Street, RG14 1AE
Jaipur Indian cuisine, 103 Bartholomew Street, RG14 5DY
Mrs B's Kitchen Cafe, Unit 5Q, Faraday Road, RG14 2AD
Victoria Park cafe, Victoria Park, RG14 1EH
Thai Golden Horse, 53 Northbrook Street, RG14 1AN
Kings Cafe, 2 The Broadway, RG14 1BA
Red Peppers, 18 The Broadway, RG14 1AU
Gurkha Chef, 24 The Broadway, RG14 1AU
The Chequers Hotel, 6-8 Oxford Street, RG14 1JB
Valle D'Oro, 29 Oxford Street, RG14 1JG
Fair Close Centre, Fair Close, Newtown Road, RG14 7BH
Northcroft Leisure Centre, Northcroft Lane, RG14 1RS
Crucible Sports Newbury, Hambridge Road, RG14 5UT
The Hare and Hounds Hotel, Bath Road, Speen, RG14 1QY
Grass Valley, 31 Turnpike Road, RG14 2NX
Donnington Grove, Donnington, RG14 2LA
The Gun, 142 Andover Road, RG14 6NE
NuMee, 5 Monument Close, Essex Street, RG14 6QW
Lakeside Superbowl, Newbury Leisure Park, Lower Way, RG19 3AL
Donnington Valley Hotel, Oxford Road, Donnington, RG14 3AG
The Woodspeen, Lambourn Road, RG20 8BN
Deanwood Park Golf Club, Stockcross, RG20 8JP
Donnington Valley Golf Club, Snelsmore House, Snelsmore Common, RG14 3BG
The Swan Inn, Newtown, RG20 9BH
The Vineyard Hotel, Stockcross, RG20 8JU
Regency Park Hotel, Bowling Green Road, RG18 3RP
New Stockcross Village Stores Ltd, Stockcross, RG20 8LJ
AR Spice Ltd, 35-37 High Street, ThatchamRG19 3JG
A & A Restarant, 21-23 High Street, Thatcham, RG19 3JG
Szechuan inn, 7 High Street, Thatcham, RG19 3JG
The White Hart, 2 High Street, Thatcham, RG19 3JD
Costa Coffee, 8 Kingsland Centre, Thatcham, RG19 3HN
Paggies bar, 15 Kingsland Centre, Thatcham, Rg19 3hn
The Spotted Dog, Gladstone Lane, Cold Ash, RG18 9PR
The Craven Arms, Enborne, RG20 0HG
4 Kingdoms Ltd, Newbury Road, Headley, RG19 8JY
The Bunk Inn, Curridge, RG18 9DS
Yew Tree Cafe, Yew Tree Garden Centre, Ball Hill, RG20 0NG
The White Hart Inn, Hamstead Marshall, RG20 0HW
The Furze Bush, Hatt Common, RG20 0NQ
Bell at Boxford, Lambourn Road, RG20 8DD
Ye Olde Red Lion, Green Lane, RG20 8XB
Hillier Garden Centre, Priors Court Road, RG18 9TG
The Carpenter's Arms, Harts Lane, RG20 9JY
The Fox Inn, High Street, Hermitage, RG18 9RB
Chain restaurants and large businesses so far registered for the scheme include:
Ask Italian
Bill’s
Black Sheep Coffee
Burger King
Caffè Nero
Coffee#1
Compass Group
Costa Coffee
Côte Brasserie
David Lloyd Clubs
Dobbies Garden Centres
Dunelm
Fullers
Greene King
Hall & Woodhouse
KFC
Loungers
M&S Cafe
Marston’s
McDonalds
Mitchells & Butlers
Morrisons - Cafe and Barista Bar
Moto
Pizza Express
Pizza Hut
Pret A Manger
Starbucks
Stonegate Pub Company
The City Pub Group
The National Trust
Wetherspoon
Whitbread
