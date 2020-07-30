West Berkshire Eat Out to Help Out scheme: The restaurants and eateries that have signed up so far

Dozens of restaurants and eateries in West Berkshire and North Hampshire have so far signed up to a Government discount scheme.

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme launches on Monday, August 3, and offers a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks to eat or drink in.

The maximum discount available is £10 per person.

It is valid every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday up to August 31.

The discount will be automatically available and participating restaurants and eateries will claim a reimbursement from the Government.

Customers can search for restaurants and eateries which have registered on the Government website here

It displays results within a five-mile radius of the postcode used.

For example, using a Newbury town centre postcode, restaurants and eateries which have so far registered by today (Thursday), according to the Government website, are:

7 Bone Burger Co, 4 Bridge Street, RG14 5EX

The Spare Wheel, 17 Market Place, RG14 5AA

The Sushi Maki, 21 Market Place, RG14 5AA

Arigato, 1 Bridge Street, RG14 5BE

The Newbury, 137 Bartholomew Street, RG14 5HB

The Catherine Wheel, 35 Cheap Street, RG14 5DB

KFC - Newbury, 11 Wharf Road, RG14 5QP

Teashop by the canal,The Wharf, RG14 5AS

Boswells Cafe, 50 Kennet Shopping centre, RG14 5EN

The Ugly Duckling Pottery Painting Coffee House, 2-3, Bartholomew Street, RG14 5LL

Taj of India, 51-52, Cheap Street, RG14 5BX

Fusion Deli, 2 Northcroft Terrace, RG14 1BS

Lusso, 11 Weavers Walk, Northbrook Street, RG14 1AL

Weavers Coffee Shop, Weavers Walk, Northbrook Street, RG14 1AL

The Flower Pot Cafe, 11 Inch's Yard, Market Street, RG14 5DP

Mio Fiore, 5 Inches Yard, Market Street, RG14 5DP

McDonald's, 63 Northbrook Street, RG14 1AE

The Dolphin, 113 Bartholomew Street, RG14 5DT

Soyami, 62a Northbrook Street, RG14 1AE

Jaipur Indian cuisine, 103 Bartholomew Street, RG14 5DY

Mrs B's Kitchen Cafe, Unit 5Q, Faraday Road, RG14 2AD

Victoria Park cafe, Victoria Park, RG14 1EH

Thai Golden Horse, 53 Northbrook Street, RG14 1AN

Kings Cafe, 2 The Broadway, RG14 1BA

Red Peppers, 18 The Broadway, RG14 1AU

Gurkha Chef, 24 The Broadway, RG14 1AU

The Chequers Hotel, 6-8 Oxford Street, RG14 1JB

Valle D'Oro, 29 Oxford Street, RG14 1JG

Fair Close Centre, Fair Close, Newtown Road, RG14 7BH

Northcroft Leisure Centre, Northcroft Lane, RG14 1RS

Crucible Sports Newbury, Hambridge Road, RG14 5UT

The Hare and Hounds Hotel, Bath Road, Speen, RG14 1QY

Grass Valley, 31 Turnpike Road, RG14 2NX

Donnington Grove, Donnington, RG14 2LA

The Gun, 142 Andover Road, RG14 6NE

NuMee, 5 Monument Close, Essex Street, RG14 6QW

Lakeside Superbowl, Newbury Leisure Park, Lower Way, RG19 3AL

Donnington Valley Hotel, Oxford Road, Donnington, RG14 3AG

The Woodspeen, Lambourn Road, RG20 8BN

Deanwood Park Golf Club, Stockcross, RG20 8JP

Donnington Valley Golf Club, Snelsmore House, Snelsmore Common, RG14 3BG

The Swan Inn, Newtown, RG20 9BH

The Vineyard Hotel, Stockcross, RG20 8JU

Regency Park Hotel, Bowling Green Road, RG18 3RP

New Stockcross Village Stores Ltd, Stockcross, RG20 8LJ

AR Spice Ltd, 35-37 High Street, ThatchamRG19 3JG

A & A Restarant, 21-23 High Street, Thatcham, RG19 3JG

Szechuan inn, 7 High Street, Thatcham, RG19 3JG

The White Hart, 2 High Street, Thatcham, RG19 3JD

Costa Coffee, 8 Kingsland Centre, Thatcham, RG19 3HN

Paggies bar, 15 Kingsland Centre, Thatcham, Rg19 3hn

The Spotted Dog, Gladstone Lane, Cold Ash, RG18 9PR

The Craven Arms, Enborne, RG20 0HG

4 Kingdoms Ltd, Newbury Road, Headley, RG19 8JY

The Bunk Inn, Curridge, RG18 9DS

Yew Tree Cafe, Yew Tree Garden Centre, Ball Hill, RG20 0NG

The White Hart Inn, Hamstead Marshall, RG20 0HW

The Furze Bush, Hatt Common, RG20 0NQ

Bell at Boxford, Lambourn Road, RG20 8DD

Ye Olde Red Lion, Green Lane, RG20 8XB

Hillier Garden Centre, Priors Court Road, RG18 9TG

The Carpenter's Arms, Harts Lane, RG20 9JY

The Fox Inn, High Street, Hermitage, RG18 9RB

Chain restaurants and large businesses so far registered for the scheme include:

Ask Italian

Bill’s

Black Sheep Coffee

Burger King

Caffè Nero

Coffee#1

Compass Group

Costa Coffee

Côte Brasserie

David Lloyd Clubs

Dobbies Garden Centres

Dunelm

Fullers

Greene King

Hall & Woodhouse

KFC

Loungers

M&S Cafe

Marston’s

McDonalds

Mitchells & Butlers

Morrisons - Cafe and Barista Bar

Moto

Pizza Express

Pizza Hut

Pret A Manger

Starbucks

Stonegate Pub Company

The City Pub Group

The National Trust

Wetherspoon

Whitbread



