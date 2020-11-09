Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Super simple home-made soda bread

Mrs B's easy-to-follow recipe

Super simple home-made soda bread

Soda bread
Serves 4-6
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 35 – 40 minutes

Ingredients
50g porridge oats
225g plain or wholemeal flour
225g self-raising flour
1 tsp fine salt
1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
475ml milk
2 tbsp black treacle

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C or gas mark 6.

2. In a large bowl mix the porridge oats, plain and self-raising flour, salt and bicarbonate of soda until evenly combined.

3. Mix the milk with the black treacle in a jug and then pour over the dry ingredients.

4. Stir until the whole mixture comes together into a sticky dough.

5. Shape into a ball on a floured work surface and transfer onto either an oiled baking tray or an oiled loaf-shaped tin.

6. Sprinkle with a few extra porridge oats to decorate and bake for 35 – 40 minutes or until golden brown.

TOP TIP: If you don't have self-raising flour you can use purely plain or wholemeal flour and then add 1tsp baking powder

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man attacked and robbed at knifepoint

Man attacked and robbed at knifepoint

Appeal to find missing boy

Appeal to find missing boy

More M4 closures planned for this weekend

More M4 closures planned for this weekend

Berkshire Hedgehog Clinic forced to close

Berkshire Hedgehog Clinic forced to close 

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33