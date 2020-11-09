Super simple home-made soda bread

Soda bread

Serves 4-6

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 35 – 40 minutes

Ingredients

50g porridge oats

225g plain or wholemeal flour

225g self-raising flour

1 tsp fine salt

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

475ml milk

2 tbsp black treacle

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C or gas mark 6.

2. In a large bowl mix the porridge oats, plain and self-raising flour, salt and bicarbonate of soda until evenly combined.

3. Mix the milk with the black treacle in a jug and then pour over the dry ingredients.

4. Stir until the whole mixture comes together into a sticky dough.

5. Shape into a ball on a floured work surface and transfer onto either an oiled baking tray or an oiled loaf-shaped tin.

6. Sprinkle with a few extra porridge oats to decorate and bake for 35 – 40 minutes or until golden brown.

TOP TIP: If you don't have self-raising flour you can use purely plain or wholemeal flour and then add 1tsp baking powder