Super simple home-made soda bread

Mon, 09 Nov 2020
Soda bread
Serves 4-6
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 35 – 40 minutes
Ingredients
50g porridge oats
225g plain or wholemeal flour
225g self-raising flour
1 tsp fine salt
1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
475ml milk
2 tbsp black treacle
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 200°C or gas mark 6.
2. In a large bowl mix the porridge oats, plain and self-raising flour, salt and bicarbonate of soda until evenly combined.
3. Mix the milk with the black treacle in a jug and then pour over the dry ingredients.
4. Stir until the whole mixture comes together into a sticky dough.
5. Shape into a ball on a floured work surface and transfer onto either an oiled baking tray or an oiled loaf-shaped tin.
6. Sprinkle with a few extra porridge oats to decorate and bake for 35 – 40 minutes or until golden brown.
TOP TIP: If you don't have self-raising flour you can use purely plain or wholemeal flour and then add 1tsp baking powder
