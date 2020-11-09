Cool looking coconut layer cake

Coconut layer cake

Makes 1X20cm cake

Ingredients

110g butter, at room temperature

250g caster sugar

2 eggs

175ml milk

210g plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

2 drops vanilla extract

Frosting

340g caster sugar

2 egg whites

3 tbsp water

¼ tsp cream of tartar

½ tsp vanilla extract

50g desiccated coconut, to decorate

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/Gas 4. Grease 2 x 20cm sandwich tins and line them with baking parchment.

2. Place the butter and sugar in a mixing bowl and cream thoroughly with an electric hand-whisk until pale in colour and light and fluffy in texture. Add the eggs and milk and mix again, then gently stir in the flour, baking powder and vanilla extract.

3. Divide the cake mixture evenly between the tins and bake for 25 minutes, until the sponge is springy to the touch. Leave the cakes to cool in the tins for 5 minutes, then turn them out on to a wire rack.

To make the frosting

4. Put all the frosting ingredients (except the coconut) in a glass bowl and place the bowl over a pan of simmering water, making sure the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the water. Gently stir the mixture until the sugar has dissolved and you can no longer see or feel any grittiness from the sugar.

5. Whisk the mixture for about 5 minutes until the icing stands in peaks. Remove the pan from the heat and continue to beat until the icing is thick and easy to spread.

6. When the cakes are completely cool, sandwich them together with some of the frosting. Using a knife, spread the rest of the frosting over the top and sides of the cake, then sprinkle the top with desiccated coconut.