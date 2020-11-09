Fairy fish footballs

Get your young ones into fish with these Fairy footballs (fish cakes really but with a touch of magic)

First make some mashed potato and season well, then add an egg to bind.

Finely chop some white fish fillets (hake is particularly good) and mix into the mash.

Place in the fridge for an hour.

Roll the mixture into small balls and then flour, egg and breadcrumb the balls and fry in a deep fat fryer or shallow fry in a pan.

The kids will love them and it’s a good way of introducing fish into their diet.

