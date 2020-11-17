Stir-up Sunday: What's it all about? Plus a cracking Christmas Pudding recipe

Tue, 17 Nov 2020
STIR-up Sunday is steeped in Victorian religious tradition and takes place five weeks before Christmas, which this year is on Sunday, November 22.
On the allotted Sunday, the family would get together to 'stir the pudding' in preparation for Christmas. It is said to stem from the opening line of the reading from the Book of Common Prayer, always read on the Sunday before advent, which includes the phrase, ‘stir up, we beseech thee, O Lord, the wills of thy faithful people’.
It seems that the pudding originally contained 13 ingredients - representing Jesus and his disciples - and each member of the family would take a turn stirring the ingredients. As they were stirring - clockwise only, or in other words east to west, signifying the arrival of the three Wise Men - they would make a wish. The sprig of holly on top, when the pudding was served up, is said to have represented the crown of thorns.*
The coins that were traditionally added to the pudding were supposed to bring luck - although biting down on one might not be a good idea...
*Note: Holly berries are very toxic.
Traditional Christmas pudding recipe (with gluten free option)
Serves 8
The steaming bit takes 6 hours so don't leave it til late in the day
Ingredients
175g currants
175g raisins
175g sultanas
175g shredded suet (gluten free suet is available, although you could just leave it out)
100g fresh white breadcrumbs (or gluten free flour)
100g plain flour* (for gluten free version use 100g ground almonds)
100g demerara or muscovado sugar
2 eggs
25g glace cherries, chopped
25g chopped mixed peel
1tsp grated lemon rind
40g chopped almonds (in case of nut allergy this ingredient can be left out)
1/2 tsp mixed spice
4tbsp brandy
Method
ON CHRISTMAS DAY
Steam the pudding as before for 2-2.5 hours before turning out onto a plate, decorate with holly or some edible berries.
To flame the pudding, warm 3tbsp brandy, pour over the pudding, light it and carry to the table.
Vegan Christmas Pudding
Ingredients
125g dairy-free margarine
375g dried figs
75ml brandy
350g mixed sultanas and raisins
1 large eating apple, peeled and grated
85g light brown soft sugar
85g dark brown soft sugar
100g breadcrumbs
100g self-raising flour
½ tbsp mixed spice
Method
ON CHRISTMAS DAY
Steam the pudding as before for 2-2.5 hours before turning out onto a plate, decorate with holly or some edible berries.
To flame the pudding, warm 3tbsp brandy, pour over the pudding, light it and carry to the table.
