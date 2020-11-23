Gooey nutty Torte Aquitaine

Mon, 23 Nov 2020
Torte Aquitaine
Makes 1 x 10-inch cake
Preparation time 15 minutes,
cooking time 40 minutes
This meringue style walnut cake is named after the southwest region of Aquitaine in France where nuts grow in abundance. Here the ground walnuts are the predominant ingredient and when they are mixed with the whisked egg whites it creates a delicious and lusciously light cake which makes a welcome change to many of the heavier cakes around at this time. Delicious with a cup of coffee.
Ingredients
4 eggs, separated
200g caster sugar
350g walnuts, roughly ground
1 tsp baking powder
Method
We have topped our cake with coffee icing and pieces of walnut – but it’s equally delicious without.
TOP TIP: We like to freshly grind whole quality walnuts using a food processor until they are just slightly courser than granulated sugar, keeping them a good size really adds to the texture of the cake
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News