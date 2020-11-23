Creamy rice pudding trifle

Sponge butter, for greasing 3 eggs 80g caster sugar 70g plain flour a pinch of salt raspberry jam Custard 1 egg 2 egg yolks 200ml double cream 200ml milk 2 tbsp caster sugar Rice pudding 80g Arborio risotto rice 300ml milk 200ml double cream 1 tbsp caster sugar Topping 200g fresh or frozen raspberries 400ml double cream, whipped
To make the sponge
Grease a 23cm cake tin and line the base with baking parchment. Preheat the oven to 180/Gas 4
Whisk the eggs and sugar in a bowl with an electric hand-whisk until the eggs are thick and mousse-like. Using a metal spoon, fold in the flour and a pinch of salt, then spoon the mixture into the prepared tin and bake in the oven for 20 minutes
To make the custard
Whisk the egg and yolks in a glass bowl with the sugar. Heat the cream and milk together in a small saucepan until just before boiling point, then whisk the hot cream and milk into the egg yolks and sugar
Place the glass bowl over a pan of simmering water and stir until the custard starts to thicken. This is quite a thin custard, so once it’s coating the back of your wooden spoon and you feel it’s thickening slightly it should be ready. Remove from the heat and set aside
To make the rice pudding
Place all the ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a gentle simmer. Cook over a gentle heat for 25 minutes until the rice is tender
To assemble the trifle
Slice the sponge cake in half through the middle and spread 1 half with raspberry jam. Sandwich the halves of cake together and cut into chunks. Place these chunks in the bottom of a trifle dish and scatter the raspberries over the top. Pour over the custard, then spoon the rice pudding on top and finish off with the whipped cream.
