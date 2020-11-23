Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Creamy rice pudding trifle

Delicious dessert for any occasion

Rice pudding trifle

Rice Pudding Trifle
Serves 8

Ingredients

Sponge
butter, for greasing
3 eggs
80g caster sugar
70g plain flour
a pinch of salt
raspberry jam
Custard
1 egg
2 egg yolks
200ml double cream
200ml milk
2 tbsp caster sugar
Rice pudding
80g Arborio risotto rice
300ml milk
200ml double cream
1 tbsp caster sugar
Topping
200g fresh or frozen raspberries
400ml double cream, whipped

To make the sponge

  • Grease a 23cm cake tin and line the base with baking parchment. Preheat the oven to 180/Gas 4
  • Whisk the eggs and sugar in a bowl with an electric hand-whisk until the eggs are thick and mousse-like. Using a metal spoon, fold in the flour and a pinch of salt, then spoon the mixture into the prepared tin and bake in the oven for 20 minutes

To make the custard

  • Whisk the egg and yolks in a glass bowl with the sugar. Heat the cream and milk together in a small saucepan until just before boiling point, then whisk the hot cream and milk into the egg yolks and sugar
  • Place the glass bowl over a pan of simmering water and stir until the custard starts to thicken. This is quite a thin custard, so once it’s coating the back of your wooden spoon and you feel it’s thickening slightly it should be ready. Remove from the heat and set aside

To make the rice pudding

  • Place all the ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a gentle simmer. Cook over a gentle heat for 25 minutes until the rice is tender

To assemble the trifle

  • Slice the sponge cake in half through the middle and spread 1 half with raspberry jam. Sandwich the halves of cake together and cut into chunks. Place these chunks in the bottom of a trifle dish and scatter the raspberries over the top. Pour over the custard, then spoon the rice pudding on top and finish off with the whipped cream.

