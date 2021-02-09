Mamma Mia! Easy peasy homemade recipe for National Pizza Day

IT's chilly outside, so why not have some fun making homemade pizzas - easy activity for the children to join in with and who doesn't love a pizza? There's also a recipe for a gluten free base.

Homemade Margarita Pizza

Ingredients

For the base

300g strong bread flour

1 tsp instant yeast

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp olive oil

(if you don't have time to make your own base you can buy readymade bases from any supermarket)

For the tomato sauce

100ml passata

1 tsp dried basil - or some fresh

1 crushed garlic clove

For the topping

125g mozzarella, sliced

some grated parmesan (or vegetarian alternative)

some cherry tomatoes, halved - or larger tomatoes sliced

*Once you have your base you can add whatever toppings you like from mushrooms (cooked first) or pepperoni or chicken to ham and pineapple.

Heat the oven to 240C/220C fan

Method

To make the base:

Put the flour into a large bowl and stir in the yeast and salt.

Make a well, pour in 200ml warm water and the olive oil and bring the mixture together using a wooden spoon until you have a soft, slightly wet dough.

Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 5 mins until smooth. Cover with a tea towel and set aside.

Make the sauce:

Mix the passata, basil and crushed garlic together, then season to taste.

Putting it together:

If you’ve let the dough rise, give it a quick knead before splitting into two balls.

On a floured surface, roll out the dough into large rounds, about 25cm across, using a rolling pin. Make sure the dough is very thin as it will rise in the oven. Put the rounds onto two floured baking sheets.

Preheat a baking tray in the oven

Smooth sauce over bases with the back of a spoon. Place cheese and tomatoes on top and drizzle with olive oil and season.

Put one of the pizzas, still on its baking sheet, on top of the preheated tray and bake for 8-10 mins until crisp.

While you eat that up - cook pizza number two!

GF pizza base

300g/10½oz gluten-free plain flour

1 tbsp ground flaxseed

1 x 7g sachet fast-action dried yeast

1 tsp xanthan gum

1 tsp gluten-free baking powder

1 tsp caster sugar

½ tsp salt

300ml/½ pint warm water

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp wine or cider vinegar

Method