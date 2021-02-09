Mamma Mia! Easy peasy homemade recipe for National Pizza Day
Make the base and add your favourite toppings
IT's chilly outside, so why not have some fun making homemade pizzas - easy activity for the children to join in with and who doesn't love a pizza? There's also a recipe for a gluten free base.
Homemade Margarita Pizza
Ingredients
For the base 300g strong bread flour 1 tsp instant yeast 1 tsp salt 1 tbsp olive oil (if you don't have time to make your own base you can buy readymade bases from any supermarket)
For the tomato sauce 100ml passata 1 tsp dried basil - or some fresh 1 crushed garlic clove
For the topping 125g mozzarella, sliced some grated parmesan (or vegetarian alternative) some cherry tomatoes, halved - or larger tomatoes sliced *Once you have your base you can add whatever toppings you like from mushrooms (cooked first) or pepperoni or chicken to ham and pineapple.
Heat the oven to 240C/220C fan
Method
To make the base:
Put the flour into a large bowl and stir in the yeast and salt.
Make a well, pour in 200ml warm water and the olive oil and bring the mixture together using a wooden spoon until you have a soft, slightly wet dough.
Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 5 mins until smooth. Cover with a tea towel and set aside.
Make the sauce:
Mix the passata, basil and crushed garlic together, then season to taste.
Putting it together:
If you’ve let the dough rise, give it a quick knead before splitting into two balls.
On a floured surface, roll out the dough into large rounds, about 25cm across, using a rolling pin. Make sure the dough is very thin as it will rise in the oven. Put the rounds onto two floured baking sheets.
Preheat a baking tray in the oven
Smooth sauce over bases with the back of a spoon. Place cheese and tomatoes on top and drizzle with olive oil and season.
Put one of the pizzas, still on its baking sheet, on top of the preheated tray and bake for 8-10 mins until crisp.
While you eat that up - cook pizza number two!
GF pizza base
300g/10½oz gluten-free plain flour 1 tbsp ground flaxseed 1 x 7g sachet fast-action dried yeast 1 tsp xanthan gum 1 tsp gluten-free baking powder 1 tsp caster sugar ½ tsp salt 300ml/½ pint warm water 2 tbsp olive oil 1 tsp wine or cider vinegar
Method
Mix the flour, flaxseed, yeast, xanthan gum, baking powder, sugar and salt in a large bowl
Add the warm water, oil and vinegar and, using a wooden spoon beat well for 1–2 minutes. The mixture will not look like regular pizza dough, but more like soft mashed potato.
Cover the bowl with cling film or a clean tea towel and leave in a draught-free place for 1 hour, or until doubled in size.
Cover two large baking trays with baking paper and scoop half of the pizza base mixture into the middle of one. Using a rubber spatula or palette knife, spread the mixture into a neat 25cm/10in disc. Repeat with the remaining mixture on the second baking sheet. Set aside for 45 minutes.
Place a heavy baking tray on the top shelf of the oven to heat up.
Prick a pizza base with a fork and place onto the hot baking tray. Cook for 9–10 minutes, or until starting to turn golden at the edges. Remove from the oven and cook the second base in the same way, ensuring the tray is hot before sliding on the second base.
Reduce the oven temperature to 200C/180C Fan
Spread the tomato mixture over the pizza bases, as above - adding whatever extras you fancy - and cook each for 10 minutes.
