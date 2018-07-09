Crusaders hit the road on opening day of the season

HUNGERFORD Town will travel to St Albans City on the opening day of the Vanarama National League South season.

Ian Herring will take his side to face the Saints when their campaign gets underway on August 4 - three days before their first home game of the year.

The Crusaders welcome back former manager Bobby Wilkinson as Wealdstone are the visitors to Bulpit Lane on August 7.

Former Town players James Clark, Rhys Tyler and Stefan Brown have all joined Wilkinson in West London and it'll no doubt be an interesting affair.

Speaking to NWN last week, Herring said: "We knew it was going to be tough, whoever we played.

"But it's nice to actually see the fixture list and see who we are playing and when."

Hungerford have back-to-back home games over the Christmas period as both Oxford City and Truro City head to Bulpit Lane in the space of three days.

The Crusaders will finish their league campaign with yet another clash against East Thurrock United - the team they beat last year to maintain their league status.

Hungerford Town fixtures 2018/19

AUGUST

Sat 4 St Albans...............................(A)

Tue 7 Wealdstone..........................(H)

Sat 11 Chelmsford City................ (H)

Tue 14 Hemel Hempstead............. (A)

Sat 18 Concord Rangers............... (A)

Sat 25 Dartford..............................(H)

Mon 27 Truro City........................... (A)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 1 Gloucester City.....................(H)

Sat 8 Bath City.................................(A)

Sat 15 Torquay United...................(H)

Sat 22 Slough Town......................(A)

OCTOBER

Sat 13 Dulwich Hamlet..................(H)

Sat 20 East Thurrock.......................(A)

Sat 27 Hampton & Richmond........(H)

Tue 30 Woking.................................(A)

NOVEMBER

Sat 3 Weston-super-Mare.............(H)

Sat 10 Eastbourne Borough............(A)

Sat 17 Billericay Town...................(H)

DECEMBER

Sat 1 Welling United........................(A)

Sat 8 Chippenham Town...............(H)

Sat 22 Dartford................................(A)

Wed 26 Oxford City........................(H)

Sat 29 Truro City.............................(H)

JANUARY

Tue 1 Oxford City..............................(A)

Sat 5 Concord Rangers.................(H)

Sat 12 Gloucester City.....................(A)

Sat 19 Wealdstone..........................(A)

Sat 26 Hemel Hempstead..............(H)

FEBRUARY

Sat 2 Chelmsford.............................(A)

Sat 9 St Albans City.......................(H)

Sat 16 Chippenham Town................(A)

Sat 23 Welling United....................(H)

MARCH

Sat 2 Woking..................................(H)

Sat 9 Weston-super-Mare...............(A)

Sat 16 Eastbourne Borough.........(H)

Sat 23 Billericay Town......................(A)

Sat 30 Hampton & Richmond...........(A)

APRIL

Sat 6 Slough Town.........................(H)

Sat 13 Dulwich Hamlet....................(A)

Sat 20 Bath City..............................(H)

Mon 22 Torquay United....................(A)

Sat 27 East Thurrock.....................(H)