Dolan still looking to bolster the squad

DANNY Dolan has admitted that anything other than relegation in the Wessex Premier Division would be a bonus for Tadley Calleva.

Tadley secured promotion from Division 1 last year and Dolan has explained that he’s not feeling the pressure ahead of the new campaign.

He said: “We’re going into the unknown in the Wessex Premier. We’re looking forward to it and I’m not feeling any pressure.

“I want to try and get eight wins on the board as quickly as possible so we can try to avoid relegation – anything above that is a bonus.”

Tadley continued their pre-season preparations on Tuesday night when they beat Godalming Town 4-2 – their second successive victory this summer.

Dolan said: “It was good to have a look at a few players to see what they’re about before we make a few more decisions.

“Let’s give them [Godalming] a bit of credit, I thought they were a very good outfit.

“They have dropped down two divisions in a row from the Ryman Premier Division and I think they’ll do well.”

Tadley travel to Fleet on Saturday afternoon for their third friendly and Dolan admitted that he’ll be looking to tighten his squad after the game.

He said: “After Saturday, I’ll look to whittle the squad down to 16 players that I want to bring with me for the remaining pre-season games.

“The season is a long way off yet and I’d still like to add a couple more players.”

After Fleet, Tadley visit Amesbury Town on Tuesday.