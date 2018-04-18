Small garden, big impression

Although there are convincing statistics that show the majority of Britons have access to some sort of outdoor space - even with the 'steep' decline since 1990, 90% of households have some greenery - this doesn't necessarily mean we all have decent sized gardens.



From terrace rows to new build estates, space suitable for building is at a premium in the United Kingdom, and this means that often gardens come secondary in the list of priorities.

But, don't think that just because you have a small garden it means you can't still make a very big impression.

Here are five key things to consider when looking at a redesign, all of which guarantee to maximise what's there.

Paint your walls and fences



This is one of the easiest things to do, and has a dramatic effect. White washed walls will automatically feel more open than pretty much any other colour, but providing you opt for any light colour you should find the same is true.



Compact furniture



We all want one of those massive swinging benches, a beautiful weather-treated natural wood table, and a padded recliner, but these things may not be practical. We do want something to sit on regardless, though, so look for furniture that saves on space.



Declutter



Over the years, our outdoor space can become cluttered with unused plant pots, watering cans, old footballs, beheaded gnomes from that time someone tripped over at the BBQ party. Getting rid of all this needs to be a priority to free up room.



Think in circles

If you try to make any central space circular - whether it's a lawn or a paved area - then you will notice that the whole garden or yard begins to feel like it has been opened up.

Yes, it's nothing but an optical illusion, but it's a very effective; albeit labour intensive one.



Intelligent lighting



No, this isn't the latest device to hit the Internet of Things, and we understand that lighting isn't something everyone is in a position to introduce. Nevertheless, if you are using lighting, position sources in a way that creates depth in shallow spaces.







Image credit: Fuzzy Images