How does your garden glow?

With, hopefully, a few remaining weeks of our long warm summer, it’s not just the lawn and the plants that need care and attention.

Not to be overlooked is the use of lighting and taking the right safety precautions – especially as most of us continue to spend more time in our gardens than ever before.

No longer restricted to a simple porch lantern or glaring security light, today’s exterior lighting has evolved to become more creative and inspirational – from beautiful backdrops to mood-setting and feature options and more.

Get it right and it can turn even the simplest setting into a place of beauty as the night sets in.

As with any type of electrical work in the home, however, when lighting up an outside area it’s important to ensure it is installed professionally and safely.

So, make sure you’re electricity-savvy: