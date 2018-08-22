Where the wild things are

Wild flowers, plants and fungi are the life support for all our wildlife and their colour and character light up the landscape. But this priceless natural heritage is in danger of being lost.

Salisbury-based organsiation Plantlife is a British conservation charity working nationally and internationally to save threatened wild flowers, plants and fungi.

They own nearly 4,500 acres of nature reserve across England, Scotland and Wales, where you can find more than 80% of the UK’s wild flowers. They have 11,000 members and supporters and The Prince of Wales is their patron.

Their team of dedicated conservation experts work with landowners, businesses, conservation organisations, community groups and governments, pushing boundaries to save our rarest flora and ensure familiar flowers and plants continue to thrive.

Plantlife was instrumental in the creation of the Global Strategy for Plant Conservation and it is a member of Planta Europa, a pan-European network of more than 60 wild plant conservation organisations.

They are running a scheme called The Great British Wildflower Hunt – encouraging families to record and document wildflowers they spot. To get involved visit www.plantlife.org.uk

Plantlife’s headquarters are at 36 Milford Street, Salisbury, and you can contact them on 01722 342730 or email enquiries@plantlife.org.uk