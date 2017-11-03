go

PIC: Headteacher Ms Julie Turner, students and Head of PE, Mr Tony Blinco.

 

 

THEALE Green School has hit a sporting hat-trick after achieving the top standard in a national scheme for the third year in a row.

West Berkshire school’s PE department has been recognised for its commitment to sport and was awarded the accolade from the government-led School Games Mark scheme.

Head of PE, Tony Blinco said: “We are thrilled that the PE department has been awarded 'Gold Status' for a third year.

“It is an amazing achievement and accolade, which recognises our huge commitment in offering students excellent sporting opportunities.”

The Government-led award scheme recognises the success of the PE department’s excellence in developing sporting opportunities for their students.

The School Games Mark launched in 2012 and is facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community.

