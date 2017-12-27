Fury as man who stabbed youth in chest avoids jail

THE father of a boy who was stabbed in the chest by a 59-year-old man has vented his fury after the attacker received a community penalty.

Martin Element, of Long Grove, Baughurst, plunged a knife into the 16-year-old’s side, causing serious injuries.

The incident happened on December 22 last year near a block of garages in the Long Grove area.

Police cordoned off the area and made door-to-door enquiries before arresting Element.

On Thursday, December 14, Element was convicted of unlawful wounding.

A charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent was dismissed, on the directions of the judge sitting at Winchester Crown Court.

After the sentencing, the boy’s father expressed his dismay upon learning Element would not be locked up for the crime.

He said: “I thought knife crime was supposed to result in a custodial sentence these days, just for carrying a blade, let along stabbing someone with it.

“This was a grown man we’re talking about.

“Disappointed is not the word to describe how I feel.

“What message does this send to young people in the area?

“It seems that you can not only carry a knife, but you can stab someone beneath the armpit and still get a community sentence.”

He added: “My son was misbehaving, but he did not deserve to be stabbed for childish misdemeanours.

“He still gets flashbacks and wakes up in terror in the night.

“He is still prescribed medication, including sleeping tablets. He gets panic attacks.”

The father said his son was a keen sportsman, but was unable to play football for months and can still barely throw a dart.

Element was made subject to a 12-month community order for unlawful wounding.

In addition, he was made subject to a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days.

Finally, he was ordered to complete 100 hours unpaid work for the benefit of the community.