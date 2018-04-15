go

Inventor Beatrice, five, helps Mr Bump out

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Contact:

01635 886637

A LITTLE inventor from Tadley won a competition to design a safety device for Mr Bump, from the ever-popular Mr Men books. 

Beatrice Candy, five, won the contest, which was held to celebrate the launch of the new Little Miss Inventor book. 

Children aged between three and seven were tasked with designing something to help Mr Bump avoid accidents.

Beatrice designed air bandages which would cushion him against bumps and tumbles. 

The five winning inventions were redrawn in the style of the book and Beatrice’s entry will be in an upcoming Mr Men Little Miss book.

Sanrio licensing director Alastair McHarrie said: “We’re really excited to bring someone’s invention to life in an upcoming Mr Men Little Miss title.

“We receive lots of suggestions and tips for new characters and storylines from our fans, and we thought this series is the perfect opportunity to make one reality.”

Hampshire
Hampshire

 
