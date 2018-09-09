Baxter has potential to be a great companion

BAXTER is a two-year-old Belgian shepherd-cross in need of a loving new home with a confident canine companion who will help him fulfil his potential.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Baxter is such a young boy who sadly hasn’t had the best start in life, but we know that once he has the opportunity to build a bond with his two-legged forever friends, he will be a great companion.

“He really doesn’t have much confidence at the moment, so we definitely need to find him a new home with another dog who has all the confidence he lacks.

“He can then follow in their paw-prints and slowly begin to understand the big wide world is a place full of fun and friends.

“He needs a calm, adult-only home with patient owners who can be around most of the day to help him settle in and to make sure he can lap up all the love he deserves.”

If you think you’re that someone Baxter has been waiting for, call Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk