Happy Headley enjoys its sunny fete

HEADLEY Village Fete is being hailed a great success after raising more than £6,000 for local causes.

Entertainment was provided by Ray Prior’s Falconry Display, Sir Nitwit, The JLD School of Dance and the East Woodhay Silver Band.

There was also a display of vintage tractors and cars and lots of activities and games for the whole family to enjoy, including a fun dog show.

Organiser Graham Stewart, said: “The fete went very well and the weather really helped boost the crowd.

“This year we had a very good mixture of stalls and games for the younger generation.

“The throwing wellies into tyres and the stocks proved very popular.

“There was a queue to ride Emily and Tango [the ponies].”

The money raised will go to Growing2gether, the Community Shop and St Peter’s Church.