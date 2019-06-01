Happy Headley enjoys its sunny fete
Sat, 01 Jun 2019
HEADLEY Village Fete is being hailed a great success after raising more than £6,000 for local causes.
Entertainment was provided by Ray Prior’s Falconry Display, Sir Nitwit, The JLD School of Dance and the East Woodhay Silver Band.
There was also a display of vintage tractors and cars and lots of activities and games for the whole family to enjoy, including a fun dog show.
Organiser Graham Stewart, said: “The fete went very well and the weather really helped boost the crowd.
“This year we had a very good mixture of stalls and games for the younger generation.
“The throwing wellies into tyres and the stocks proved very popular.
“There was a queue to ride Emily and Tango [the ponies].”
The money raised will go to Growing2gether, the Community Shop and St Peter’s Church.
