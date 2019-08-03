Shining a light on glow worms

TWENTY people attended the inaugural glow worm survey on Silchester Common.

Villagers were joined by a two glow worm experts from Natural England for the survey on July 11.

Stephen Hodgson, who organised the event, said: “The evening was a great success and a total of 10 glow worms were found during the course of an hour’s walk.

“It was great to get confirmation that the glow worms seem to be doing well on the common and we are planning to run the survey again next year.”

Glow worms are a form of beetle and only the females glow to attract males.

Adult glow worms are unable to feed so they only live from between two to three weeks.

Once a female has mated, she turns out her light, lays her eggs and dies.