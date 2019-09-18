The Clere and St Barts' in new joint initiative

THE Clere School, Burghclere, has joined forces with St Bartholomew’s School, Newbury, in a bid to raise pupils’ learning.

In a groundbreaking initiative, the secondary schools have said the partnership will improve teaching by sharing best practices, improve learning and provide pupils with more extra-curricular activities.

The Clere and St Bartholomew’s believe the change will be seamless, with both schools keeping their own identities and own governing body.

However, there will be a joint board of governors, comprising representatives from both schools, to oversee the progress of the partnership and monitor its impact in terms of benefit for the students and the continuing professional development of the teaching and support staff.

The Clere School headteacher Benjamin Bond said he was very excited about the move.

“This partnership will help build the capabilities and capacity needed for us to maintain our standard that led to Ofsted rating us as a good school.

“The Clere will be able to enjoy an enhanced range of extra-curricular activities and the opportunity to benefit from a more defined pathway to St Bartholomew’s thriving sixth form.”

St Barthholomew’s headteacher Julia Mortimore said: “We are an ambitious school and this partnership is a natural evolution borne from joint working that has taken place to date in a co-operative spirit.

“The relationship between the two schools has flourished and I know that Mr Bond and I share the same academic ethos and desire for successful partnership working.

“I am looking forward to the opportunities this will bring for all our students, ensuring that their learning experiences are as rich as possible.”