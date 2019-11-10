Autumn concert raises £1,000

MUSIC-lovers turned out in force at an Ashford Hill concert, raising more than £1,000 for charity.

The Reading A440 Choir and Fusion – an instrumental group featuring flute, classical guitar and double bass – performed at the Autumn Delights concert at St Paul’s Church on Saturday, October 26.

There were also solo performances by Woodley Music Festival winner James Weir on saxophone and Archie Duffie on piano.

The concert was raising money for St Paul’s Church and Living Paintings – a charity that creates tactile and audio books for blind people.

Autumn Delights organiser Vanessa Martin – who plays organ at St Paul’s – said it had been a wonderful occasion.

“The harmonies and dynamics of the performances were perfect in every way, they were so professional and everybody was gobsmacked,” she said.

“Despite the windy and rainy weather, many people so bravely came out to listen to Reading A440 and Fusion, run by Derek Hasted.

“Lucy Morris was the conductor of the choir and she’s absolutely incredible – she has the choir just right.

“Derek writes all his own arrangements and they were just so beautiful – he takes a real delight in the work.

“The arrangements all complemented each other so well.”

Mrs Martin arranges two concerts a year at the church – in April and October – and said it was a great way to get the community together.

“I personally think the church lends itself to concerts but most of all it is to get arts out into the rural communities and the concerts always have a great welcome.

“It’s just a way of getting people together, and it’s great to utilise the church and at the same time get people chatting at the intervals.

“It’s always a happy atmosphere at concerts.

“I organised the event, but I had a fantastic team of helpers.

“It requires a lot of people on the day to help and I just want to thank all the sponsors and volunteers and everybody who performed.”

The event was sponsored by Sascron, Paul Harrap Decorators, Catherine Blades Couture and Susie Babington Florist.

Mrs Martin has already arranged the spring concert, which will be held at 7pm on Saturday, April 25, at St Paul’s Church.