Highclere Society charity boost

HIGHCLERE Society has donated more than £1,500 to its chosen charity – the Alzheimer’s Society.

The society presented a cheque for £1,524 at the its annual meeting last Thursday.

The Alzheimer’s Society funds research into the cause, cure, care and prevention of dementia.

The charity was voted for by the Highclere Society members.

Chairman Patrick Hedgeland – who presented the cheque to Alzheimer’s Society community fundraiser Tim Waters – said it was a worthy cause.

“Alzheimer’s Society is a very powerful charity and it’s one of the things that affects people dramatically,” he said.

“It maybe got the vote because nearly everybody knows someone with Alzheimer’s.”

The money was raised following a series of social events during the year, including a wine tasting night and a barbecue with a raffle, along with donations by members.

The Highclere Society’s chosen charity for 2020 has been announced as Bruce Boats – a charitable arm of the Kennet & Avon Canal Trust that runs boats specifically for families with special needs, elderly or disadvantaged families.