Lloyd Webbers supporting medical fund as patrons

ANDREW Lloyd Webber and his wife Madeleine have given their support to the work of the Hampshire Medical Fund.

Lord and Lady Lloyd-Webber have become joint patrons of the charity, which buys the latest equipment for use across Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The couple took time out of their busy schedules to visit Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, seeing first-hand the difference the charity is making.

After speaking with some of clinicians who have benefitted from equipment bought by the charity, Lord and Lady Lloyd-Webber said: “We are honoured and delighted to become patrons of the Hampshire Medical Fund.

“By funding equipment that would not currently be available through normal NHS budgets, the Hampshire Medical Fund allows staff at the hospitals to provide the latest treatments for their patients.

“It also helps to ensure that the best staff stay in Hampshire.

“The charity was started by our friend and neighbour Henry Carnarvon in 1981 in order to help his local hospital.

“Following his death, his wife Jeannie became patron and it is from her we take on the exciting role of joint patrons.

“We share Henry and Jeannie’s vision that support for our hospitals plays a vital role in helping them to better serve our community.

“We have enjoyed meeting some of the teams involved and hearing how equipment supplied by the charity is being used to help patients across Hampshire.”

During the Sydmonton couple’s visit to the hospital, emergency medicine consultant Dr James Kerr showcased new clinical education technology, which simulates real-life scenarios to train staff in the emergency departments.

Consultant respiratory physician Dr Will Storrar demonstrated the EBUS technology purchased through the Hampshire Medical Fund, which is a minimally invasive but effective procedure used to diagnose lung cancer, infections, and other diseases.

The Lloyd-Webbers were joined on their tour of Basingstoke hospital by charity trustee and consultant cardiologist Dr Andrew Bishop.

Dr Bishop said: “We are thrilled to have Madeleine and Andrew’s support at this busy time for the fund, which has recently expanded to cover all three of the hospitals run by the trust.

“It’s been a fantastic day showcasing just some of the incredible work that goes on in our hospitals every day to care for our patients, in part thanks to the generosity of local fundraisers and the support of the Hampshire Medical Fund.

“We are looking forward to working together.”

To find out more and support the Hampshire Medical Fund, visit https://www.hampshiremedicalfund. org/