Scout award for Harry

TADLEY Cub Harry Pedley has received a Scouts award for his excellent fundraising for Children in Need.

Eight-year-old Harry organised a 5km sponsored walk around Tadley in November, inspiring more than 100 people – including 62 local children – to take part and raising almost £1,400.

The group was joined by the BBC’s Pudsey Bear for the start of the walk, while there was also a bake sale and tea and coffee in the Ambrose Allen Centre.

As a result of his selfless work, on Monday the Year 4 Burnham Copse pupil – who is in the Tadley Hurricanes Cub pack – received the district commissioner’s commendation award in a ceremony at the Diamond Scout Centre, Tadley.

Harry was nominated for the award by Tadley Hurricanes assistant leader Debbie Fullick, who said: “I wanted to award him something to recognise what a fantastic thing he has done in the past and continues to do.

“This award has never been awarded in Silchester district before so he is the first.

“He doesn’t make a big song or dance about what he’s doing, he just gets on with it.

“Harry has always been very humble about his achievements and truly epitomises our Scouting values.”

The Tadley walk wasn’t the first time the schoolboy has raised money for charity.

In 2017, Harry – then aged six – set up a fundraising event called Pictures for Pudsey, where he drew pictures in exchange for a donation to the charity.

He completed 25 pieces of work and raised more than £500.