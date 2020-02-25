Hampshire adventure park scoops national award

4 KINGDOMS Adventure Park & Family Farm in Headley has won an award for its Magical Christmas Adventure.

During the experience, visitors are whisked away via an interactive sleigh ride, flying Santa Airways to the North Pole.

Over the course of the two-and-a-half hour experience guests visit many different areas of Santa’s Magical Hideaway.

They go to Sparkle Copse (The Elf Village) where they build a teddy to take home with them.

They then visit the Toy Factory, Sweet Factory and an enchanted forest.

The experience culminates with a magical visit with the main man Santa Claus himself.

4 Kingdoms won in the Innovation Category at the 2020 National Farm Attractions Network (NFAN) awards.

The judges remarked that they were impressed with the creative combined use of technologies to create unique personalised moments for every child and adult that travelled through the experience, with each tour being tailored to the people traveling within that group.

4 Kingdoms owner Darren Lamb said: “We are delighted to have won this award as a recognition to the delivery of our fantastic Christmas event and all of the hard work our team put into Christmas to deliver the most personal experience in the UK.”

NFAN chairman Tom Robinson said: “Over 20 million visits a year are made to UK farm attractions and the annual awards celebrate the best farm parks in the UK.

“I’d like to congratulate all the winners.”

The winners of this year’s best farm and rural attractions were announced at the NFAN annual conference and awards ceremony at Doncaster Racecourse on Wednesday, January 29.

4 Kingdoms has been a finalist at the awards for the past four years, and won the Day Maker category last year.

NFAN is the trade association for the farm attractions sector with more than 250 members.