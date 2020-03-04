Reading Crown Court hears Kingsclere man stole £3,000 from elderly victims in Newbury

A kingsclere man committed a serious breach of trust by preying on elderly, vulnerable people, using their bank cards to dishonestly obtain goods worth more than £3,000, a judge heard.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday was Keith Hesp.

At a previous hearing the 47-year-old admitted stealing £2,113 by using a bank card belonging to Martyn Johnson to make purchases, which he was not entitled to do, in Newbury between September 10 and November 9, 2018.

Hesp, of Longcroft Road, further admitted stealing £734.60 by using a bank card belonging to Geoffrey Sweet to make purchases, which he was not entitled to do, in Newbury between November 3 and November 13, 2018.

Finally, he admitted stealing £198.52 by using a bank card belonging to Richard Hardy to make purchases, which he was not entitled to do, in Newbury between May 4 and October 25, 2018.

Hesp was due to have been sentenced on the Friday, but Judge Angela Morris said she wanted pre-sentence reports prepared on him.

She said: “I bear in mind the ages of the victims.

“However, it’s not possible for this to be dealt with today.”

She told Hesp: “You must understand that the fact I’m adjourning this matter for pre-sentence reports is neither an indication nor a promise regarding what the likely sentence is going to be – these are very serious matters.

“You’ve accepted you’ve committed a breach of trust, not just of those you were undertaking the care of but of your employers as well.

“That makes these very serious offences indeed.”

Judge Morris added: “But I’m giving you the opportunity to speak to probation.”

The full circumstances surrounding the nature of Hesp’s offending will be revealed at the new sentencing hearing next month.

He was meanwhile released on conditional bail.