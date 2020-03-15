North Hampshire schoolgirls to take on abseiling challenge

TWO adventurous North Hampshire schoolgirls are abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth to raise money for charity.

Taylor Kent and Grace Child, who are Year 10 pupils at The Hurst Community College in Baughurst, have previously completed ‘The Jump’ off the tower and are now taking their challenge to the next level.

Their abseiling challenge – a 100m descent down the side of the tower on April 25 – will take the girls roughly 10 minutes.

They will be fundraising for South Central Ambulance charity – which raises money for South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SCAS).

The charity supports SCAS by providing equipment and training that is not funded by NHS statutory funding.

The girls, from Bramley, have chosen the charity as both their mothers work in the care field – with Taylor’s mum Kiri Baker-Kent also a community first responder for SCAS.

Asked why they’d chosen to abseil down the 170m observation tower, Mrs Baker-Kent said: “They are adrenaline junkies.

“They like theme parks and the higher and faster the rides are the better.

“Taylor and Grace are best friends and inseparable.

“If they are not in my house then they are in Grace’s house.

“If they’re not together in person then they are on FaceTime.

“I’m the coordinator for SCAS and because I operate from home, Taylor often sees me at home in my uniform.

“We do some charity events to raise money and Taylor and Grace have come along, so that’s why she wants to raise money for SCAS.”

The girls have already raised £400 and have set a target of £500.

To donate to their cause, visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/TaylorKent-GraceChild