Highclere Castle Battle Proms postponed

THE 20th annual Highclere Castle Battle Proms, scheduled for July 31 2020, have been postponed until next year.

The event, which is the longest running picnic proms series in the UK, will instead take place on July 31, 2021.

Ticket holders for this year’s proms will be contacted by the organisers via email.

Tickets will automatically be carried over to next year’s concert, however full refunds are available to those who would rather cancel their booking.

Alternatively, ticket holders can swap to a different Battle Proms concert venue free of charge, such as Blenheim Palace, Burghley House, Hatfield House and Ragley Hall.

Battle Proms event director Adam Slough said: “It is with much sadness that we must announce that the 20th Annual Highclere Castle Battle Proms will be postponed until Saturday, July 21, 2021.

“We have a loyal and dedicated audience, many of whom attend our concert annually, and know that this will be as much a disappointment to them as it is to us.

“However, the health and well-being of our audience, volunteers, performers and staff are our top priority so we have taken the decision to postpone our Highclere Castle concert until summer 2021.”

Ticket holders who roll their booking over will be included in a draw to win a ‘Money-Can’t-Buy’ experience for their party.

The winners will enjoy next year’s Battle Proms in style from their own private marquee, with delicious fresh picnics with wine, free programmes and flags and a VIP backstage tour with Battle Proms conductor Douglas Coombes MBE.

There will also be 10 runner-up prizes of a free pair of tickets.

Mr Slough said: “By carrying their tickets over, our audience will be helping to ensure that the Battle Proms will be here for many more years to come.

“As a thank you, we will enter everyone who does so into an exclusive prize draw to win a VIP Battle Proms experience.”

Full details of all ticket options can be found at https://www.battleproms.com/postponement-faqs/