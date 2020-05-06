Basingstoke and Deane bin collections remain unchanged over bank holiday weekend

THERE will be no changes to waste and recycling collections in Basingstoke and Deane on Friday, despite it being a bank holiday.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s contractor Serco will carry out collections as normal.

In line with the temporary fortnightly waste collection schedule introduced on Monday, April 20, residents should place the appropriate bin – either grey or green – out by 7am tomorrow.

Those residents who are unsure which bin is due for collection can find out on the council’s website www.basingstoke.gov.uk/bincollections