Vandals target Pamber Heath Memorial Hall

PAMBER Heath Memorial Hall has been vandalised, with cameras and lights around the building damaged, as well as electrical cables cut.

Over the bank holiday weekend of May 23 to 25, youths were reportedly seen climbing on the flat roof, urinating and throwing beer bottles into the neighbouring Impstone Preschool garden.

Police were called on the Monday night, dispersing a group of youths prior to any damage being caused, before returning the following afternoon after the damage had happened.

Locks were then put on the entrance to the hall car park to try to stop people congregating there at night – only for them to be cut away not long after.

Pamber Heath Memorial Hall committee member and manager of Impstone Preschool Amanda Davies said: “These times are difficult enough as it is for everyone and we appreciate this is a large space for meeting.

“But the actions by few are affecting many others – our neighbours around the hall, our committee who have to spend time cleaning up after this disgusting behaviour, as well as now having to fix everything that has been damaged.

“While the clubs may not be able to operate, the preschool is still fully open and it isn’t fair that they have to come in to this damage on a regular basis too.”

The Memorial Hall is a registered charity and in normal times features several different classes, including pilates, dog training and Chinese kickboxing.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.41pm on Tuesday, May 26, to reports that criminal damage had been caused at the Pamber Heath Memorial Hall overnight.

“Damage was caused to the CCTV cameras, lighting and guttering.

“Officers had attended at around 11.45pm the night before after reports of noise at the hall and a group of youths were dispersed, but no damage had been caused at this point.

“Anyone with information can phone 101 quoting 44200186964.”