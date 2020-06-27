Date set for proposed Lidl in Tadley

JUDGEMENT day is finally nearing for the proposed Lidl in Tadley after months of waiting.

The budget supermarket’s application to build a new store is to go before West Berkshire Council district planning committee for a final decision on Wednesday, July 8, at 6pm.

This will be a full seven months after it was given the green light at a council eastern area planning committee in December 2019. As that decision went against the council planning officers’ recommendation however, the final decision must be taken by the district planning committee.

The scheme has been beset by delays since the December decision due to the store’s proximity to the nearby AWE facility and with Lidl not producing an acceptable emergency plan in the event of a nuclear accident. It is currently unclear whether the new plan put forward by Lidl – which includes a new emergency exit on to Silchester Road and a decontamination shower in the back of the store – is deemed acceptable by the council.

The application will be recommended for refusal regardless by planning officers on the basis that it will have a negative visual impact on a green field site and is contrary to development policy.

Now is the last chance to make any comments on the application, via email to planapps@westberks.co.uk using subject reference: LIDL Foodstore - Tadley 19/01063/COMIND.