Tadley firefighters attend lightning strike in Mortimer

Firefighters were called to a lightning strike and fire following today's storms.

Crews from Tadley were called after a large oak tree and surrounding hedgerow caught fire in Park Lane Mortimer West End.

"The power of mother nature is something to behold," firefighters said.

