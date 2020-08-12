Tadley firefighters attend lightning strike in Mortimer

Firefighters called to lightning strike
Wed, 12 Aug 2020
Firefighters were called to a lightning strike and fire following today's storms.
Crews from Tadley were called after a large oak tree and surrounding hedgerow caught fire in Park Lane Mortimer West End.
"The power of mother nature is something to behold," firefighters said.
We are currently at a lightning strike involving a large Oak tree and surrounding hedgerow in Mortimer. 2x HRJ in use. The power of mother nature is something to behold. pic.twitter.com/E1kUiXqkkL— Tadley Fire Station (@Tadley12) August 12, 2020
Tree struck by lightning on #ParkLane in #Mortimer and caught fire. @Tadley12 are on scene and clearing the road best they can. Has been reported to @hantshighways. Take care when driving through. #Lightningstrikes (16173 and 13301) pic.twitter.com/UARVkmwXf5— B'stoke Rural Police (@BstokeRuralCops) August 12, 2020
