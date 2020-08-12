Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Tadley firefighters attend lightning strike in Mortimer

'The power of mother nature is something to behold'

Firefighters from Tadley tackle lightning-struck tree in Mortimer

Firefighters were called to a lightning strike and fire following today's storms. 

Crews from Tadley were called after a large oak tree and surrounding hedgerow caught fire in Park Lane Mortimer West End. 

"The power of mother nature is something to behold," firefighters said. 

