Pit peril in Stanford Dingley

A STANFORD Dingley woman is seeking compensation from West Berkshire Council, six months after her car ran into a large pit in the road.

On March 7, Pea Brodhurst was driving her Smart car along the lane connecting her village with Yattendon via Burnt Hill.

Conditions at the time were bright and visible, despite rainfall earlier in the day.

Mrs Brodhurst, an artist and illustrator, said: “I saw a load of standing water on either side.

“I sort of slowed down, because I don’t like tanking through standing water.

“Suddenly, I had the most almighty shock, actually – it really did shake me up.

“There was a major explosion in my car and I pitched forward so badly that the dog fell into the seat at the front.

“Nobody was hurt, but it did give me awful fright, because the car pitched forward, and stopped.

“I pulled out, luckily, of this hole, and went over on to the side.

“I realised immediately that my two passenger-side tyres had exploded – they’d popped.”

Shaken, she called the emergency services.

She was told she would need to replace not only the tyres, but the wheels themselves, which had sustained irreparable damage.

Once the recovery vehicle had left, Mrs Brodhurst decided to investigate the site herself. She said: “I went to look at what had happened.

“You couldn’t see anything – there was no sign, nothing to say that there was any problem there.

“While I was treading around in my gumboots, I realised that the road had actually subsided.

“It had fallen away, like a cliff.

“It wasn’t a pothole, it was bigger than that.”

By her own estimation, the hole Mrs Brodhurst had driven through was four-and-a-half-feet long and around eight inches deep.

Despite previously being a confident driver, she has since struggled to use her car in the wake of the incident. Repairs and costs have set her back £545.

It later emerged that other villagers had already formally complained about the hole. Some of their reports had been filed with the council two days prior to Mrs Brodhurst’s experience. Encouraged by this, she registered her own complaint, hoping for compensation.

Councillor Graham Pask, who represents Bucklebury ward, took an interest in her case. He said: “I’m sympathetic towards Pea and I did go out to try and assuage her fears and try to get something done about it at the time.

“I took the matter up with the council’s insurance officer.

“Regretfully, I have been unable to assist Pea with her claim.”

West Berkshire Council has been approached for comment, and has yet to respond.