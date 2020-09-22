Citizens Advice Tadley receives £4,500 grant for mental health work

TADLEY Town Council has lent its support to Citizens Advice Tadley by giving the service £4,500 for its mental health project.

The money – which will be match- funded by Greenham Trust, taking the total up to £9,000 – will be put towards employing a specialist case worker for a full day a week.

This case worker will work with the service’s most vulnerable clients and new clients whose mental health has been impacted by coronavirus.

Citizens Advice Tadley chief officer Rachel Campbell said: “This grant funding means that we are in the fortunate position of being able to retain an extremely experienced and popular caseworker who has the time and knowledge to be able to support some of our most vulnerable existing clients and a whole raft of new clients who we expect will be contacting us in the coming weeks and months.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic we are now seeing different clients that may not have been to us before.

“These clients have tended to be slightly younger and more confident with IT, but whose mental health has been impacted by Coronavirus and the resulting worries about money, health, housing or employment.

“Most enquiries in the first few weeks of lockdown were about benefit entitlement and employment rights, but we are fully expecting new enquiries about debts and evictions to increase over the coming months as the temporary measures to halt enforcement come to an end.

“We are very grateful to both Tadley Town Council and Greenham Trust for their support.”

The service’s mental health project was set up three years ago, initially to help clients with mental health issues experiencing problems with their benefit claims.

Ms Campbell said: “When the initial funding ended, we could see the value of this project as many of the clients returned with other issues that their mental health prevented them for dealing with themselves.

“For instance, they may have problems at work due to being off sick for lengthy periods, or they may have debts that have mounted up and now seem impossible to clear.

“Many of our referrals come from healthcare professionals or supported housing wardens who don’t have the time or expertise to deal with all the issues that we can help with, which may include information on care needs assessments, power of attorney, blue badges or advising on other support like grant applications.

“Many clients are unable to access any other practical support locally and, once they trust us, continue to come to us for many years.”

Citizens Advice Tadley was founded in 1985 and since then has provided advice, support and information to countless local residents.

It has stayed open during the pandemic, providing advice to clients throughout lockdown and continuing to support the community remotely.

To contact Citizens Advice Tadley, call 03444 111306.